HO-West Point Grey Academy/Canadian Press This April, 2001 photo which appeared in a newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy, shows Sunny Khurana (left) and a costumed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, his face and hands darkened by makeup, attending a "Arabian Nights" gala.

SURREY, B.C. — A man who was photographed with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in brownface said he doesn’t view the costume he was wearing at a theme party in 2001 as racist.

Sunny Khurana said his two children attended West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, where Trudeau taught, and the school had a “very high standard.”

“There was no tolerance for anyone who mistreated anyone or for any racism,” he said in an interview on Thursday at his Indian clothing store, Guru Bazaar, in Surrey, B.C.

Three photos have come out of Trudeau in brown- and blackface.

The first photo from the theme party in 2001 of Trudeau dressed as Aladdin — his face and hands coloured with makeup — was published Wednesday night by Time magazine. The photo was in the academy’s yearbook.

WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian nights’ party. Story continues below.