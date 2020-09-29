Canada To Spend Extra $400 Million To Fight COVID-19 Around The World

OTTAWA — Canada will commit an extra $400 million in development and humanitarian spending to combat COVID-19, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The new money will go to “trusted partners on the ground fighting COVID-19,” Trudeau said Tuesday during a videoconference at the United Nations that he co-hosted with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

It was the second time since the spring the three held a meeting of the UN’s High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond. Trudeau, Guterres and Holness held their first joint UN meeting in late May, less than three weeks before Canada failed to win a temporary seat on the Security Council.

Canada ran on platform of trying to help rebuild the post-pandemic world in a contest that pitted it against Norway and Ireland for two non-permanent seats on the council, starting next year.