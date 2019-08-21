Trudeau Says He Won't Back Down Against 'Increasingly Assertive' China

Kazuhiro NOGI - Pool/Getty Images China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 Summit on June 29, 2019 in Osaka, Japan.

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will seek dialogue with China but won’t back down in its defence of Canadians against what he calls an increasingly assertive global power.

In a speech Wednesday in Montreal, Trudeau said the federal government is closely monitoring developments in Hong Kong, where there are 300,000 Canadian citizens.

He stressed the need for restraint and respect of the right to peaceful assembly in the face of protests that have rocked the semi-independent Chinese territory.

“Canadians expect us to be unwavering in our commitment to human rights, while upholding the paramount importance of international law,” Trudeau said.

Canada’s relationship with China is fraught with tension over Canada’s arrest of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou, and China’s subsequent detention of two Canadians, allegedly for national security reasons.