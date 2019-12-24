Trudeau Highlights Canadian Christmas Traditions In Annual Holiday Address

CanadianPM/Twitter Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wishes Canadians a merry Christmas during his annual address on Dec. 24. The prime minister says one of Canada's greatest traditions is taking care of one another.

OTTAWA⁠ — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to do what they do best this time of year⁠ — lend a hand where a hand is needed. In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving, and for giving back. And that, he says, means supporting those in need and reaching out to neighbours who might be alone for the holidays.

Trudeau says one of the greatest holiday traditions is taking care of each other⁠ — something Canadians do all year round. “No matter how you celebrate, our greatest holiday traditions are the ones of giving and giving back. Rain, shine, or snow, as Canadians, we take care of each other,” the prime minister said in a video shared Tuesday on Twitter. “From helping a neighbour shovel their driveway to serving a hot meal to someone in need, lending a hand is what brings us closer to the people around us.”