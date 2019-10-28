OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he heard loud and clear the message Canadians sent in the federal election for him to be bolder about climate change action. Now young Canadians want him to prove it. Twenty-seven youth with the group Our Time were arrested in the House of Commons on Monday morning after attempting to stage a sit-in to demand a Canadian “green new deal” be the first priority of all 338 MPs elected last week. They had 338 letters to deliver to the new MPs that listed demands including a cut to emissions in line with international scientific consensus, respecting Indigenous rights, creating good new jobs and protecting the most vulnerable people.

DAVE CHAN via Getty Images Justin Trudeau walk back to his office after for a news conference on Oct. 23, 2019 in Ottawa.

Amara Possian, a campaign manager with Our Time, said in a recent blog post that the first 100 days of a new government are a critical time as the government lays out its plans and priorities. With the Liberals held to a minority, they will need support from other parties to pass legislation and stay in power, which many environment groups see as leverage to push the Liberals to do more on climate change. Last week Greenpeace launched a 48-hour-long program to drive thousands of emails, phone calls and social media messages to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanding quick action to ramp up climate policies. This week, it’s Our Time putting on the pressure. Niklas Agarwal, a 24-year-old recent geography graduate from Toronto, said minority governments have given Canada progressive programs like universal health care, and feels a minority government can deliver a green new deal in Canada.

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS Climate protesters greet Justin Trudeau as he arrives in Sherbrooke, Que. on Oct. 16, 2019.

“This is a generational crisis and I’ve never felt the urgency of anything else in my life,” said Agarwal, clutching the trespassing ticket that bars him from returning to Parliament Hill for the next 30 days. Agarwal said getting arrested was worth it to get the message across. The protesters gained access to the House of Commons by joining a regular visitors’ tour, then sitting down on the floor once and refused to move. Within minutes, Parliamentary security officers forced them to leave. Some protesters were dragged out by their arms, while others were lifted up to their feet and forced to walk out. The idea of a green new deal comes mainly from Democrats in the United States who introduced resolutions in Congress last winter. The NDP co-opted the term in its campaign rhetoric, and the Green Party described their climate change plan, named “Mission:Possible,” as Canada’s green new deal.

This is a generational crisis and I’ve never felt the urgency of anything else in my life. Niklas Agarwal, geography graduate from Toronto