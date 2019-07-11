Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an arm chair discussion at the Canadian Teachers Federation annual general meeting in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Thursday that he has more work to do to sell Canadians on further actions to fight climate change, pointing to new premiers elected on vows to fight his government’s agenda.

Trudeau addressed the issue at the annual general meeting of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation, where he took part in a one-on-one conversation in front of union representatives.

The prime minister said it’s clear from public-opinion polls that most Canadians are concerned about the environment and want measures to protect it.

But that desire isn’t always reflected in their votes, he said, when voters “turn around and elect climate-denying provincial premiers right across the country from the Rockies to the Bay of Fundy.”

That’s why “there is work to do in bringing Canadians to a place of understanding” that fighting climate change is part of creating a better future for children and a better economy, Trudeau said.