Angry Farmers Dump A Pile Of Corn Outside Trudeau’s Montreal Office

Ryan Remiorz/CP Farmers dump corn as they protest the ongoing rail strike in front of the riding office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Nov. 25, 2019 in Montreal.

OTTAWA — Furious Quebec farmers dumped bags of corn outside the prime minister’s Montreal constituency office Monday to urge the government to take stronger action to end the ongoing CN Rail strike.

A procession of tractors and approximately 300 protesters, frustrated by the propane shortage caused by the strike, marched to Justin Trudeau’s office in the riding of Papineau. Farmers raised their bags of corn into the air and chanted in French, “We can’t leave our crops to rot.”

The strike problematically coincides with the harvest season for corn and soybeans. Before corn can be stored, it has to be dried. Grain dryers use propane, but the fuel’s transport has been significantly reduced because of the strike.

“A very wet harvest season with early snow and cold means that farmers are even more reliant on propane-powered grain dryers to condition the crop and get it to market,” the Grain Farmers of Ontario explained in a statement last week.

Up to 85 per cent of Quebec’s propane is moved by rail.

