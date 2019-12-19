Trudeau Unconvinced Decriminalizing Hard Drugs A Remedy For Opioid Crisis

Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with The Canadian Press during a year end interview in West Block on Parliament Hill on Dec. 18, 2019.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s unconvinced that decriminalizing hard drugs is a “panacea” to the country’s ongoing opioids crisis, and other options need a chance before considering such a major policy shift. But Trudeau once felt the same way about marijuana — conceding it during an interview this week — before changing his mind. During the wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said the epidemic requires a complex set of answers and not simply decriminalizing opioids to undercut a tainted black-market supply, as some jurisdictions have suggested. Watch: Trudeau, Vancouver mayor discuss opioid crisis

The prime minister said his government plans to focus on solutions such as giving doctors more authority to prescribe alternatives to street drugs and creating more supervised consumption sites across the country. However, opening supervised sites is more difficult in places where people are leery of supplying sterile drug paraphernalia and workers who can respond quickly to overdoses, he said, particularly in provinces headed by “capital-C conservative” governments. The most recent figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada showed that nearly 14,000 Canadians have been killed by opioids since 2016, a staggering number that Trudeau said makes him want to pull whatever levers are at the government’s disposal. Nearly all of those deaths are due to accidental overdoses. The composition of street drugs is practically impossible for users to tell, and the advent of powdered fentanyl — a super-potent opioid, easily hidden and transported, and often cut and then passed off as a less powerful drug — has been a major factor. Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics. Some have suffered permanent harm.