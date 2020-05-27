Trudeau Waiting For Health Advice Before RSVPing To Trump’s G7 Summit

CP/Getty Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that discussions are ongoing whether or not he will attend this year's G7 summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says further discussions are needed with public health experts and members of the Trump administration before he can commit to attending a potential in-person meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) next month.

U.S. President Donald Trump is this year’s host for the G7 summit. Trump cancelled an in-person meeting in March as COVID-19 outbreak spread around the world.

“There’s no question that in-person meetings, in an ideal situation, are much more effective than even virtual meetings,” Trudeau said Wednesday. “However there are many questions to answer before we can commit to showing up in person.”

He made the comments less than a day after his party voted to defer normal House of Commons proceedings to September.

Trudeau said “very constructive” discussions are underway with American counterparts.

Watch: Visit to U.S. for G7 meeting possible but Trudeau remains cautious. Story continues below video.