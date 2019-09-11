Justin Tang/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks outside of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 18, 2018.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall this morning to ask for the dissolution of Parliament and the launch of a federal election campaign. By law, Trudeau needed to call for an election by this Sunday at the latest to ensure a minimum campaign period of 36 days. Canadians will cast their ballots on Oct. 21. The Liberal leader, who was swept into power in 2015 on a wave of change, must now defend his record, not just from traditional rivals such as the Conservatives, New Democrats, and Bloc Quebecois, but an emboldened Green Party and the populist People’s Party. Watch: Trudeau rallies Liberal supporters in Conservative riding

And while young voters were in large part responsible for a Liberal majority four years ago, it remains to be seen how millennials — the largest voting bloc in this election — will be swayed. Though Trudeau’s government put a price on carbon pollution, it also purchased the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which will lead to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Despite the Liberal leader delivering on some big-ticket items, including legalizing marijuana and a new child care benefit, he abandoned promises of electoral reform and a return to balanced budgets by 2019. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, perhaps best known as a former House Speaker, goes into the campaign with a full war chest and polls suggesting his party is neck-and-neck with the Grits. Scheer has been buoyed by the fallout of the SNC-Lavalin affair, an issue on which he called for Trudeau to resign. In August, the federal ethics commissioner found that Trudeau violated ethics rules by pressuring his then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould. Trudeau also breached ethics rules with a family vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island.

Christopher Katsarov/CP Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer arrives at a child care facility in Toronto on Aug. 20, 2019.

In the lead-up to the campaign, the Liberals have shone a light on Scheer’s socially conservative voting record on abortion and gay marriage to paint him as out of step with mainstream Canadians. They have also shredded the Tory leader’s climate plan and have doggedly tied Scheer to unpopular Ontario Premier Doug Ford, warning a federal Tory government will mean cuts to public services. The NDP, which entered the 2015 campaign as slight front-runners, faces an uphill climb this time around. Jagmeet Singh, who pitched himself as the “growth candidate” to replace Tom Mulcair, has struggled to find some momentum and money. The party’s financial situation is so dire it won’t have a branded plane for the campaign. Singh has already ruled out propping up the Tories in a minority government situation because of Scheer’s earlier views on gay marriage. While celebrated as a principled stand by some, others interpreted the words as a concession the NDP aren’t playing to win.

Christopher Katsarov/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2019.

Still, Singh’s “New Deal For People” platform promises a clear tack left, calling for more ambitious climate goals, higher taxes on the wealthy, universal pharmacare, and the electoral reform Canadians were promised last time around. In recent months, though, Singh’s party has kept a close eye on Elizabeth May’s Greens, who have been rising to double digits in some polls. The Greens also scooped up a former NDP seat in federal byelection in B.C. last May. Green provincial cousins have likewise made splashes across the country, particularly in B.C., where Green MLAs hold the balance of power, and P.E.I,, where Greens vaulted to Official Opposition status in last spring’s election. In what could be her last campaign as leader, May is hoping to win enough seats to play a meaningful role in the next Parliament. But the spectre of voters abandoning her in the final stretch, perhaps to stop Scheer from dismantling the federal carbon pricing regime, remains a threat to her ambitions.

Adrian Wyld/CP Green Party Leader Elizabeth May enters the House of Commons with the newly sworn in MP Paul Manly before question period on May 27, 2019.

And then, there’s Max. Maxime Bernier, who narrowly lost the Tory leadership in 2017, quit on Conservatives last summer to start his own party. The People’s Party promises to dismantle Canada’s supply management regime for dairy and poultry, and to dramatically cut immigration and refugee levels. Though Bernier has said racists and xenophobes aren’t welcome in his party, organizers were encouraged last spring to court votes from a far-right group. Bernier has also faced questions about appearing in photos with far-right figures, including white supremacist Paul Fromm.

Jacques Boissinot/CP Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, speaks in Sainte-Marie Que on Aug. 25, 2019.