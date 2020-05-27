Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question from a reporter during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on May 27, 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled Wednesday that he isn’t interested in asking Canadians for a new mandate any time soon, despite unprecedented spending from Ottawa and major choices his government is making because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I haven’t heard a lot of Canadians demanding an election right now but obviously, in a minority Parliament, Parliament gets to decide when it no longer has confidence in the government,” he told reporters at his daily briefing in Ottawa. “Certainly the focus we have, moving forward, is trying to respond to help Canadians as best we can in the immediate.” Though Canadians voted in a federal election in October, a reporter asked Trudeau if they should again get a chance, at some point, to weigh in on the direction the country is headed in light of the crisis. Watch: Trudeau to co-host UN conference on post-pandemic reconstruction

The prime minister said while the government has made “unprecedented investments” to help Canadians weather the storm, there will be many more challenges in the coming years, including restoring the economy in a cleaner, greener fashion. “There will be many debates in Parliament and eventually in an election, but I’m not going to speculate on when that might be,” he said. The two apparent front-runners to replace Andrew Scheer as Conservative leader — former cabinet minister Peter MacKay and Ontario MP Erin O’Toole — both pledged in early March to try to force an early election as soon as possible. But those promises were made before the pandemic sparked a shutdown of the Canadian economy and the temporary suspension of the Tory leadership race, which will now wrap up in August instead of June. MacKay, O’Toole: Election isn’t ‘priority’ MacKay, who once raised eyebrows by calling for the Tory leadership contest to be moved up because of the pandemic, has seemingly backed off his push for a fall election. In an interview with Global News’ “The West Block” that aired Sunday, MacKay was asked if he still felt Conservatives should try to bring down Trudeau’s government in October. MacKay said that “COVID-19 has changed everything,” and requires “an all-hands-on-deck approach” to tackle health and economic challenges. “And so, as far as an election is concerned, I don’t think that is the priority for the country.” In a statement to HuffPost Canada Wednesday, O’Toole also suggested he isn’t as eager to head back to the polls. “Canadians are struggling more than ever. Right now the priority needs to be rebuilding our country,” he said, adding he looks forward to the House of Commons resuming as normal so Tories can hold the Trudeau government to account. With 121 of the 338 MPs in the House of Commons, Conservatives would need the support of the Bloc Québécois’ 32 MPs and the 24 NDP MPs to take down the Liberal government, a tall order at the best of times.