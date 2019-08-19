Trudeau Irked By Partisan Label For Groups Worried About Climate Change

Jacques Boissinot/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a major investment for a tramway on Aug. 19, 2019 in Quebec City. Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, right, looks on.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the fact an organization could be labelled partisan by Elections Canada just for saying that climate change is real underscores the frustration that there are still some politicians who don’t believe climate change is a problem.

Trudeau is reacting after some environment groups were warned to watch what they say about climate change during the upcoming federal campaign because People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier believes climate change is neither an emergency nor caused by people.

The Canada Elections Act, which outlines rules around advertising and activities by third parties, says certain statements that don’t name a specific party or candidate could still be considered partisan if they address an issue a party or candidate has taken a position on.

