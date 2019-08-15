Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative MP Peter Kent speaks with the media in Ottawa on March 26, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative and New Democrat MPs are demanding an emergency parliamentary committee meeting to delve into a scathing report from the federal ethics watchdog.

The request comes one day after ethics commissioner Mario Dion found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in violation of the Conflict of Interest Act over his handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Conservative MP Peter Kent and NDP MP Charlie Angus are both requesting a briefing from Dion at an urgent meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee.

Watch: Scheer calls on RCMP to investigate SNC-Lavalin affair