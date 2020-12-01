OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says tens of billions in new spending measures the Liberals are proposing for families and businesses will be put to a vote that could risk toppling his Liberal minority government.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence today, Trudeau says a vote on the fall economic statement will be one that will test the confidence the House of Commons has in his government.

Failure to gather the necessary support during such a vote would mean the minority government falls, which could plunge the country into a federal election contest.