Trudeau Pledges To Mention News Industry Woes At G7 Summit

Jacques Boissinot/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Unifor union annual convention on Aug. 19, 2019 in Quebec City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he plans to take the issue of declining news revenues amid domination by tech giants to the G7 leaders’ summit in France later this week. The subject resurfaced when Groupe Capitales Medias, a cash-strapped French-language newspaper chain, filed for creditor protection Monday. The same day, the Quebec government announced a $5-million loan from Investissement Quebec to the media company, whose daily newspapers include Le Droit of Gatineau-Ottawa and Quebec City’s Le Soleil. Trudeau said Tuesday the situation requires more than a “one-off solution.”

"Everyone has to pay their share." Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau