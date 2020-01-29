Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to members of caucus on Parliament Hill on Jan. 23, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been warned that more than 200 senior jobs need filling across the federal government, including dozens in key leadership and oversight roles in different Crown corporations, commissions, agencies and embassies. In a memo to Trudeau shortly after the Liberals won re-election last fall, government officials said there were 220 so-called governor-in-council appointments that needed to be made immediately and another 360 that are set to expire by the end of 2020. The memo was released to The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act. Watch: Trudeau lays out priorities with Liberal MPs

The federal government has about 3,600 governor-in-council positions, including nearly 2,000 that are full-time jobs. They are, for all intents and purposes, appointed by either the prime minister or his cabinet. Federal records show Trudeau’s cabinet has appointed or reappointed people to at least 16 such positions since the election, including renewing the terms of six Bank of Canada governors and the head of the Canadian Commercial Corporation. They have also appointed several ambassadors. Several others have expired since the memo was written. The list of empty seats includes Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. and the auditor general. Canada has been without an ambassador in Washington since David MacNaughton resigned last August. Meanwhile, Sylvain Ricard has been serving as interim auditor general since Michael Ferguson died of cancer in February 2019. Officials specifically told Trudeau he needed to decide on a process for selecting a new auditor general as the government must consult every recognized party in the House of Commons and Senate and get both chambers to adopt a resolution approving the eventual appointment. The auditor general’s office actually raised concerns in December about delays in key appointments, noting the government had failed to name new directors to the boards of more than a dozen Crown corporations.