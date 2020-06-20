CHELSEA, Que. — Grocery store employees who continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic are “heroes” and should be properly compensated, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday. Trudeau’s remarks came about a week after Canada’s three major grocers scrapped so-called pandemic wage premiums for their staff. “The people who step up in the midst of the most serious times to ensure that Canadians can still put food on the table, that they can get deliveries they need, that shelves are stocked, that Canadian continue to be safe and fed are heroes of this pandemic every bit as much as our front-line health workers and emergency responders,” he said at a news conference in Chelsea, Que., after being asked for his reaction to the pay clawback.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference in Chelsea, Que. on Friday.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. announced last week they would stop paying an hourly premium to store workers starting June 13. Loblaw and Metro both had been paying workers an extra $2 an hour since March 8, while Empire offered a weekly bonus to all employees and a $2 hourly wage bump to those working more than 20 hours a week. The companies provided various explanations for the decision, which was slammed by two unions that represent the workers. Loblaw stores settled into a more stable situation, a spokesperson said at the time, adding the company has invested more than $280 million into safety measures and “is no longer benefiting financially from COVID-19.” Metro and Empire noted a similar stability. Workers who stepped up should be supported: Trudeau Trudeau said that the people who have stepped up to help Canadians, often while risking their health or safety, should continue to be supported and respected. “That’s why we will continue to exhort and expect that people who’ve stepped up during this time be properly supported and paid for it,” he said. Trudeau’s comments come on the heels of the House of Commons Industry Committee voting unanimously on Thursday to summon representatives of Loblaw, Metro and Empire to explain how they came to the decision, within 24 hours of each other, to cut wage premiums for front-line staff.

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Friday.