Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during a sitting of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic in Ottawa on May 20, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting the House of Commons could resume business during the COVID-19 pandemic using a "hybrid" model, in which some MPs are physically in the chamber while others participate virtually. Trudeau suggested he is open to the idea Wednesday as the governing Liberals were in the midst of negotiations with the four main opposition parties to determine in what form Parliament may or may not return next week. "I think there's a lot of interest in a hybrid Parliament model where some people will be there in person, where others will call in via videoconferencing screens," Trudeau said.

“I think there are ways of making it work and ensuring that MPs from every corner of the country get to participate and make sure their citizens are reflected in the debates that go on in Parliament and not just those who live in the National Capital Region. “Obviously, these are discussions that continue but there are models that are effective out there that we should look at adapting for Canadian use.” He noted that the United Kingdom has adopted a hybrid model to keep its parliament functioning during the pandemic. Both the Conservatives and NDP are also promoting the idea of a hybrid Parliament. As the Liberal government expands the financial supports designed to blunt the impact of the pandemic, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party wants more transparency on where those dollars are going. He said that’s what is driving his party’s point of view in the talks about Monday’s scheduled return of the House of Commons, which has been largely adjourned since mid-March.

“We want to make sure that money that is being put out by the government goes directly to workers, that it is tied to jobs, that it is tied to employment,” Singh said. “To do that we need to get back to a more normal operation of Parliament.” A special COVID-19 committee has been sitting three times a week as a stand-in for normal Commons proceedings. But the pause on normal parliamentary proceedings is set to expire on Monday, unless the four recognized parties in the House of Commons can come to some kind of agreement on how to extend it. Singh said his party is still fine-tuning its proposal for the talks, but the New Democrats are eyeing a hybrid model similar to what is now being used in the U.K. “The principle that we would want to operate on is that MPs are not limited from their access to representing their constituents so that they are able to be in some way representing their people, the people that elected them,” he said. The Conservatives also support the hybrid approach, which Singh said has been presented as an option to the Speaker of the House of Commons. Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said he thinks a deal can be reached, but he has given the Liberals a list of demands before his party will agree to any modifications to the plan for Parliament.

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on May 6, 2020.