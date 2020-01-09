Trudeau: Intelligence Indicates Iranian Missile Downed Ukrainian Plane

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Jan. 8, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian missile downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday.

He says the strike might have been unintentional.

The crash killed all on board, including 138 people who were headed to Canada.