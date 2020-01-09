POLITICS
01/09/2020 14:55 EST | Updated 22 minutes ago

Trudeau: Intelligence Indicates Iranian Missile Downed Ukrainian Plane

The prime minister said the strike may have been unintentional.

  • The Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick/CP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Jan. 8, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian missile downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday.

He says the strike might have been unintentional.

The crash killed all on board, including 138 people who were headed to Canada.

Trudeau says he knows the news will come as a shock to grieving families.

Ukrainian officials have said a missile is on their list of potential causes for the crash.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran’s airport on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.

  • The Canadian Press
