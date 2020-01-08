OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knows Canadians want answers from an investigation into a plane that crashed outside Tehran, killing everyone on board — including 138 people who were en route to Canada.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, bound for Kyiv, crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital, killing all 176 people on board, including at least 63 Canadians.

Trudeau says it is too early to speculate, but he knows Canadians have questions about how the crash happened and that they deserve answers.