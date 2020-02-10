Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits with Canadian troops at Camp Canada at Ali al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on Feb. 10, 2020.

KUWAIT CITY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadian military personnel that their efforts have been essential in the “fight” to defeat Islamic militants in Iraq and elsewhere. He delivered that message at the start of an unexpected, whirlwind visit to Kuwait where many Canadian troops had to relocate about a month ago from Iraq. Canada has two ongoing operations in Iraq with about 500 soldiers but was forced to suspend them on Jan. 7, days after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike by the United States. One of the missions is through NATO to train Iraqi forces to battle Islamic extremists on their soil, a deployment that is suspended for the time being. The other mission involving special forces has resumed. Watch: Trudeau meets with African leaders

“We have been, as a country, essential in the efforts to defeat Daesh,” Trudeau said over the roar of jet engines. “Essential to the efforts in rebuilding and providing a level of stability for Iraq that will allow us to move forward and not just have a more stable and prosperous region but indeed reduce the impacts of terrorism around the world.” Canadian troops had been moved to Iraq just hours before Iranian missiles were fired at two Iraqi airbases housing Canadian, American and some coalition soldiers. No one was injured. Trudeau said Canada needs to “step up” in the Middle East because it is a country that is “so lucky in so many different ways and blessed with the lives we live.” He said the Canadian perspective and values are essential in helping rebuild the region.

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri address Canadian troops as they pay them a visit at Camp Canada at Ali al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on Feb. 10, 2020.