Liberals Will Plant 2 Billion Trees Over 10 Years If Re-Elected: Trudeau

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to the media in Montreal on Friday.

MONTREAL — Justin Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would pay for the planting of two billion trees over the next decade to combat climate change.

The tree-planting promise is the latest aspect of Trudeau’s plan for the environment, which he has been laying out at different campaign events across the country all week.

Trudeau is in Montreal where met the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg before participating in a climate march.