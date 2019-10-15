Trudeau Pits Liberals As Defenders Of Abortion Rights In New Brunswick

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press A Liberal supporter wears a collection of buttons as Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday.

FREDERICTON — Justin Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would come to the rescue of an abortion clinic in Fredericton that could be forced to close its doors without the support of the province.

Trudeau says he would sit down with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to remind him of his province’s obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions — and of the federal government’s ability to enforce such obligations under the Canada Health Act.

Clinic 554, a family practice that also caters to transgender and LGBTQ needs, has become a flashpoint in New Brunswick, where the Progressive Conservative government is refusing to fund surgical abortion procedures at private clinics.

“A Liberal government will always defend women’s rights, including when challenged by Conservative premiers. That’s something that we know Andrew Scheer will not do,” Trudeau said, referencing the federal Conservative leader.

“We will ensure that the New Brunswick government allows access, paid-for access, to clinics that offer abortion services outside of hospitals.”