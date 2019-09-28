Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes an announcement during a campaign stop in Delta, B.C. on Sept. 25, 2019.

OTTAWA — “We inherited targets from the Conservatives that they had done absolutely nothing on and in four years we’ve reached three-quarters of the way to meeting those targets.” — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, in Sudbury, Ont., Sept. 26, 2019 Justin Trudeau is making the case that Liberals are the best choice for Canadians concerned about climate change, and so has been championing the record of his government on the file, while contrasting it to what the Conservatives did when they were in power. One, did the Liberals inherit the national target, which is what Canada contributed to the 2015 Paris Agreement, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030? Yes, they did, but that does not mean they had to stick with it. Watch: Trudeau says Liberals would plant two billion trees to combat climate change. Story continues below.

The previous Conservative government submitted its intended national target to the United Nations in May 2015. The Liberals ended up winning the federal election that October and had only a few weeks before Catherine McKenna, the Liberal environment minister, headed to UN climate-change talks in Paris. The Liberals decided to keep the national targets the Conservatives had set, which drew criticism from some environmentalists at the time. Before the Paris meetings, McKenna said the Conservative targets would be the floor, not the ceiling, and that the Liberals would work with the provinces and territories after the conference to figure out a target and a plan to meet it.

MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE/AFP/Getty Images Thousands of protesters march on the streets during the global climate strike in Montreal on Sept. 27, 2019.

A year later, the Liberal government decided to stick with the national targets the Conservative government had set. On to the next part of the claim: did the Conservatives do nothing on those targets? “It’s maybe unfair to say that they didn’t act on the 2030 target, given how little time they actually had left in government,” said Bora Plumptre, a senior analyst of federal policy at the Pembina Institute, but he noted that is not the whole story. The government led by former prime minister Stephen Harper did set targets — to reduce carbon emissions to 17 per cent below 2005 levels by 2020 — in the 2009 Copenhagen agreement and then made very little progress toward that goal.

The Liberals before them had also made an international emissions-reduction promise in the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which they did little to honour. The Harper government withdrew from that accord in 2011. “It is fair to say that very little to no progress was achieved from 2009 to 2015 on hitting those targets,” said Plumptre. That is one of the reasons the Liberals gave for sticking with the Harper targets, which they argued were going to be hard enough to meet given the position Canada was starting from.

On to the last part: has Canada gotten three-quarters of the way to meeting those targets since the Liberals came to power? This claim depends on both the figures we look at and how we calculate them. The Conservatives point to the total greenhouse-gas emissions across the country each year and say those are going up. They are right about that. That data, which is always two years behind, shows that in 2015, total greenhouse-gas emissions were 722 million tonnes. That fell to 708 million tonnes in 2016 before climbing back up to 716 million tonnes in 2017.

The thing is, Trudeau was actually talking projections using computer modelling. In other words, do the policies that Ottawa and the provinces put into place, or intend to implement, over the past four years, get our emissions down to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030? Not completely. The latest projection shows the country will fall short of the target by 79 million tonnes. Does that work out to three-quarters of the way there? It depends on the starting point.