Trudeau Pitches Tax On Foreign Buyers To Cool Housing Prices

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Victoria on Thursday. Trudeau revealed plans to impose a foreign buyers tax nationally to curb speculative purchases if the Liberals are re-elected.

VICTORIA — Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would impose a national one per cent tax on properties owned by non-Canadians and non-residents in an effort to curb foreign speculation in real estate.

At a campaign stop in Victoria, the Liberal leader said the tax would help deter foreigners who wish to speculate in the housing market, which has been a key contributor to a surge in home prices in some markets in recent years.

The Liberals say the changes would help ease affordability concerns that affect first-time homebuyers.