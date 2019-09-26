Liberals Plan To Protect 25% Of Canada’s Land And Oceans By 2025: Trudeau

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau paddles a canoe at the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area in Sudbury, Ont., on Thursday.

SUDBURY, Ont. — The federal Liberals say one-fourth of Canada’s land will be given protected status over the next six years if they are re-elected.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is also promising to protect one-fourth of Canada’s oceans by 2025.

He made the announcement after paddling a canoe in the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area in Sudbury, Ont., this morning.