Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speaks to the media Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec.

MONTREAL — A re-elected Liberal government would expand Canadians’ eligibility for medically assisted dying with legislation to bring the law into line with a recent court ruling, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says. “When it comes to an issue that is so important, so delicate, so difficult for so many families, the government needs to make sure we’re getting the balance right,” Trudeau said Thursday. A Quebec Superior Court judge invalidated sections of the federal and Quebec laws on medically assisted dying last month, ruling they were too restrictive and therefore unconstitutional. Trudeau said the Liberals would review the court decision to see how the law could be improved upon, avoiding specifics but stressing a “balance between protecting the most vulnerable and making sure people’s rights and choices are respected.” Trudeau added he always expected the law to evolve following its passage through Parliament three years ago, particularly as legal challenges tested the limits of the rules. WATCH: Trudeau says he would look at ways to improve medically assisted dying. Story continues below.

“We recognize that court cases would come in, that people would be evolving as a society,″ Trudeau said at a stop in the Montreal riding of Outremont, which the Liberals took from the NDP in a by-election. “We will move forward in a responsible way with legislation that responds to that.” The judge invalidated a Criminal Code requirement that a natural death be “reasonably foreseeable” before someone can be eligible for assisted death. The condition has prevented some people from accessing the end-of-life procedure. She also invalidated a section of the Quebec law that says people must “be at the end of life.” The decision, part of a larger societal debate, means that more people will be able to get help from a doctor to end their lives.

Trudeau said Wednesday night during a televised French-language debate that the government would not appeal the ruling. Quebec’s health and justice ministers said Thursday afternoon that the province also would not appeal. Tories would do opposite Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer reiterated Thursday he would do the opposite, though the deadline to appeal will have passed by the time Parliament reconvenes after the Oct. 21 election. “I voted against the current government’s legislation because I did not believe that it had enough safeguards in it. And now with this ruling, I think it’s best that we appeal it to the Supreme Court so we can get certainty...for the framework within which a Parliament can legislate,” Scheer said. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh voiced his support for a revised law, calling the criteria to access a medically assisted death “too limited.” “To die with dignity is an important choice that people should be able to make,″ he said at a campaign stop in Toronto. “I think that given that court decision and given a lot of concerns I’ve heard, we definitely need to look at removing some of the restrictions.” WATCH: Woman planning assisted death on her fight to change the law. Story continues below.