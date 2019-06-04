Trudeau Says He Accepts MMIWG Inquiry’s Finding Of Genocide

Jonathan Hayward/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media at the Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver on June 4, 2019.

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts the finding that Canada’s treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls amounts to genocide.

Debate has erupted over the definition of the term after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls repeatedly used it in its final report released Monday.

But Trudeau says people are wrapped up in the use the powerful term, when the focus should be on how to put an end to the issues raised by the inquiry.