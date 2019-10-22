Trudeau High Fives Commuters In Montreal The Morning After Election Win

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed up at a Metro station in his Montreal riding of Papineau Tuesday to thank his constituents after the Liberals secured a minority-government victory.

Only a few hours after he left the stage at Liberal party election headquarters in Montreal, Trudeau stood at the top of the station’s escalators to shake hands with commuters, thanking them as they congratulated him on his electoral success and posing for photos when asked.

“We see him on TV all the time,” one boy was heard saying to another as they discussed whether to join other commuters waiting for a moment with Trudeau at the Jarry Metro station.

“Started the morning thanking Montrealers for their support, just like I did in 2015,” Trudeau wrote on Instagram. “I know we have a lot more work ahead of us.”