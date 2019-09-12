Federal Leaders Said ‘Trudeau’ 50 Times During Trudeauless Debate

During the first federal election debate on Thursday night, Elizabeth May, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh duked it over issues ranging from climate change to Israel to U.S. president Donald Trump.

They disagreed on many points, but on one topic they were all united: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

In fact, the current prime minister’s name was invoked at least 50 times, according to our debate transcript.

50! With the total debate spanning around 104 minutes, that’s a “Trudeau” every two minutes.

That’s a lot of time to spend talking about a guy who wasn’t even there.