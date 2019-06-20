J. Scott Applewhite/AP via CP U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau settle a wager over the recent NBA Finals at the Capitol in Washington on June 20, 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau collected on his NBA Finals wager with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday — and rubbed some salt in the wounds by giving her Toronto Raptors championship swag.

Trudeau and Pelosi, a Golden State Warriors fan from San Francisco, placed a friendly bet on the best-of-seven series last week when the Raptors were already up three games to one. Trudeau put bagels and beer on the line, while Pelosi wagered products from California.

Pelosi gave Trudeau a gift basket filled with the spoils — chocolate, wine, pistachios, and almonds — before a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.

“Congratulations, Mr. Prime Minister, to the Raptors, they’re a great team. So great that they were able to win over a great championship team, the Golden State Warriors,” she said. “Now I’m here to settle the wager.”

Watch the moment from CBC News: