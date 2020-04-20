Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on April 20, 2020.

The thoughtless and evil actions of a mass shooter will not “build a wall between us and a better day,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged Monday. Trudeau spoke to reporters outside of his Ottawa residence after a weekend shooting rampage that began in the small town of Portapique, Nova Scotia and claimed at least 19 lives, including veteran RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson. The male shooter, who reportedly donned a police uniform at one point and drove a vehicle resembling a police cruiser, was also killed. An investigation into what has now become Canada’s deadliest mass shooting continues. Watch: A timeline of the Nova Scotia mass shooting

Though Trudeau’s daily press briefings have for weeks focused the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister’s prepared remarks Monday centred on the N.S. tragedy that “jolted” Canadians from the common cause of fighting the virus’ spread. Stevenson died protecting others and “answering the call of duty,” as she did each day of her 23 years on the police service, Trudeau said. Mounties wearing the red serge across the country are mourning “one of their own and one of our best,” he said. “Canada is a vast and sweeping country filled with long stretches of lonely roads. With unwavering courage and compassion, our Royal Canadian Mounted Police patrol these roads to keep us safe, as they have for over 100 years,” he said.

CP via RCMP Late RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson is shown in an undated photo.

The prime minister paid tribute to first responders who put themselves in danger “without pause, without hesitation,” including the front-line health-care workers putting themselves at risk while responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Trudeau also requested the media not name or use the photo of the shooter so as not to give him the “gift of infamy,” and instead focus on victims and grieving communities. He ended with remarks to children in Nova Scotia and around the country who are coming to grips with yet more heartbreak. “I know the world can seem like a mean and ugly place right now but there’s a whole lot of good in the world, too. You’ll see it in your neighbours and in Canadians, in the days and weeks and months ahead,” he said. “This is a difficult time. And it can be a scary time, too. But we’re here for you and we’re going to get through it together. I promise.”