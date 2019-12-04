Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Xavier depart Ottawa on on Dec. 2, 2019.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bad luck with planes continues. He was forced to use a backup aircraft Monday to ferry him to London for a NATO summit because the usual prime ministerial jet was damaged in a hangar accident last month. But after he got to London, the Royal Canadian Air Force discovered a problem with one of the engines on the backup plane during a post-flight inspection. The RCAF says that plane, a CC-150 Polaris, is being repaired but is temporarily “unserviceable.” So, the RCAF has commandeered another CC-150 Polaris — which was in Italy with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, who has been on a European tour of her own — to take Trudeau, his entourage and accompanying media back to Ottawa. Watch: Trudeau explains Trump comments at NATO summit

Another plane will have to be found to bring Payette home in time to read Thursday’s speech from the throne to open the new session of Parliament. Pain with planes also dogged Trudeau during the election campaign earlier this fall. On the first day of the campaign, the chartered Liberal plane was knocked out of service when the media bus scraped the underside of a wing. The Liberals hastily arranged a replacement but were later criticized for the revelation that they were actually using two planes _ one for Trudeau, his aides and media and another for cargo _ while preaching the need to combat climate change by reducing fossil-fuel consumption. As prime minister, Trudeau is normally transported in a Polaris CC-15001, an aircraft fitted out to carry VIPs. Once dubbed a “flying Taj Mahal,” it is now 32 years old and has been plagued with mechanical problems.