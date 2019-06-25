OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a hypocrite over plastic cutlery that was available at a lunch meeting he held with youth activists in his Montreal riding.

Trudeau tweeted a picture of himself having lunch on Monday with about half a dozen members of the Papineau Youth Council, including pizzas in cardboard boxes, paper plates, a pitcher of water with glasses, and a handful of plastic forks.

In the photo, nobody is visibly using a fork but they also appear to have barely started lunch. Most of the plates have no food on them, the water pitcher is full and the glasses are empty.