Trudeau, Scheer Duck Answering Reporters’ Questions Days Before Election

TORONTO — The teflon was layered on thick as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer avoided direct answers to most reporters’ questions Saturday, two days before Canadians head to the polls. Trudeau faced repeated questions about a hypothetical minority government situation. While Scheer refused to deny a Globe and Mail report that the Conservative Party hired a Toronto-based consulting firm, lead by Lisa Kinsella and Liberal adviser-turned vocal Trudeau critic Warren Kinsella, to make People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier ineligible for the national leaders’ debates. Here are four examples of the Liberal and Conservative leaders avoiding reporters’ questions during separate campaign stops in the Toronto-area. ***

Stephane Mahe / Reuters Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in the Hamilton Fire Department in Hamilton on Oct. 19, 2019.

Topic: Trudeau’s opinion of minority governments. The question: “Just wondering what your personal view is about minority governments. Do you see them as workable, productive or unstable and unproductive?” - Bruce Campion-Smith, The Toronto Star Why it matters: If the outcome of the election gives Canadians a minority government, it’s the incumbent prime minister that gets the first crack at testing the confidence of the House of Commons, with the intent of forming a government. There are political stakes to consider here: Trudeau’s optimistic or pessimistic answer, as the incumbent prime minister, could affect how strategic voters decide to cast their ballots. It’s in his best interest only to talk about a majority government, because talk of a minority could send soft supporters to other parties. Trudeau’s answer: “Right now, Canadians are looking right across the country at the choice they’re going to make on Monday. They’re going to look at their kids in the eye, they’re going to think about their future they’re building together and they’re going to make a choice about what the coming years hold for Canada, for their communities, for their family and for the world. And I know Canadians want a strong, progressive government that will stop Conservative cuts, that will invest in the fight against climate change, that will get guns off our streets, that will make life more affordable for families right across the country.” *** Topic: Electoral reform The question: “Are you willing to revisit your stance on electoral reform and specifically enact proportional representation should you be in a minority situation?” - Althia Raj, HuffPost Canada Why it matters: NDP members voted to prioritize electoral reform during the party’s policy convention last year. The resolution called on an NDP majority government to introduce a proportional representation system before the next election. It specified that in a minority government situation, “the NDP would make proportional representation a condition for any potential alliance.” Trudeau campaigned four years ago that 2015 would be the last federal election under the first-past-the-post system. The government launched national consultations that resulted in a report that recommended Canadians choose the type of proportional system in a national referendum. Liberals broke their promise by abandoning efforts to reform the electoral system, citing no public will. Trudeau’s answer: “Canadians across the country this weekend are focused on their vote on Monday, are looking forward to the opportunity to make a choice about how our country’s going to move forward and what we’re going to do for future generations. And that’s why our plan is focused on stopping Conservative cuts, on investing in affordability, on fighting climate change and on getting guns off our streets. And that’s what Canadians get to decide on on Monday.” ***

Carlos Osorio / Reuters Conservatives Leader Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election in Toronto on Oct. 19, 2019.