Justin Tang/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference on COVID-19 at Rideau Cottage, his residence on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on March 21, 2020.

Watch: Trudeau says Canada not at the point of declaring federal emergency

“This is what we all need to be doing and we’re going to make sure this happens whether by educating people more on the risks or by enforcing the rules, if that is needed. Nothing that could help is off the table.”

“You’re not. Enough is enough. Go home and stay home,” Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa Monday, noting images that have surfaced over the weekend of Canadians egregiously flouting demands to practice social distancing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a blunt message to Canadians who continue to gather in groups and appear to think they are “invincible” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau said Canadians who choose to meet up with others or head to crowded places need to think about the other people they are putting at serious risk.

“Your elderly relative who’s in a seniors home or your friend with a pre-existing condition. Our nurses and doctors on the front lines, our workers stocking shelves at a grocery store,” he said. “They need you to make the right choices, they need you to do your part.”

The prime minister announced the federal government will spend $192 million on a “long-term solution,” developing and producing a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.

Quebec City-based Medicago and AbCellera, a Vancouver-based biotech company, will receive the money for vaccine development. AbCellera has partnered with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, to develop a vaccine with a goal of proceeding to clinical trials for July.

The National Research Council of Canada’s Human Health Therapeutics facility in Montreal will also receive $15 million to update equipment to be able to mass produce a viable vaccine and therapies when they are available.

Trudeau said the vaccines won’t be ready overnight and will take “months to develop and test.”

Feds launch new COVID-19 ad campaign

The prime minister also announced the federal government will roll out a national ad campaign — featuring figures Canadians “know and trust” — to promote social-distancing measures. Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, will be featured as part of a multi-million dollar campaign.

The prime minister was again asked if it is time for the federal government to use the powers it has under the Emergencies Act, a step that former interim Tory leader Rona Ambrose called to be taken on Sunday.

The legislation, previously known as the War Measures Act, would allow the federal government to, among other things:

Regulate or prohibit travel to, from, or within any specified area in Canada;

Evacuate people from certain areas and remove their personal property;

Order any person to provide the essential services they are competent to provide;

Set up emergency shelters and hospitals;

Regulate the distribution of essential goods, services, and resources;

Impose fines of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of up to five years for failing to comply with emergency orders.

The prime minister noted that provinces and territories have brought in their own states of emergency, and none have asked him to take the extraordinary step.

But he reiterated that the government is reviewing all options.

Trudeau is expected to speak to premiers later Monday to discuss ways the provinces and territories can keep people at home to reduce the risk of community spread. He said political leaders would “rather not” escalate government measures, but the instances of people ignoring public health advice can’t be ignored.

Trudeau noted that the Quarantine Act gives the feds “significant tools,” as well. The act gives federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu the power to “establish a quarantine station at any place in Canada,” and fine or jail travellers who disobey orders.

Over the weekend, Nova Scotia became the latest province to declare a state of emergency in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The province has limited social gatherings to a maximum of five people and police have been authorized to enforce rules related to self-isolation and social distancing.