Trudeau Takes A Knee With Demonstrators At Ottawa Anti-Racism Protest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knelt on the ground as part of a crowd gathered on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrators protesting police killings of black people. The demonstration is one of multiple events in Canada, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities. Trudeau had declined to say earlier Friday whether he would attend, but arrived on Parliament Hill in mid-afternoon with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask. Some in the crowd shouted at him to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kneels as he takes part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill on Friday.

Trudeau clapped and nodded in response to many of the things said by speakers at the front of the crowd, including one who said there is no middle ground on the issue. “You are either a racist or an anti-racist,” the speaker said. He gave a similar response when the crowd starting chanting: “Black lives matter.” The demonstrations followed protests across the U.S. after a video showed a white Minneapolis officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, for nearly nine minutes even as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd fell still and died, the officer’s knee still on him. Reports and video of problematic police encounters with minorities in Canada have also surfaced recently. “We’re fed up. We need change and we do not trust police,” said one protester, John Coleman. “Black lives really matter.”

Earlier Friday, Trudeau called videos and reports from across the country in recent weeks “disturbing.” Those include an encounter between an Indigenous man and the RCMP in Nunavut. While each case needed to be investigated, Trudeau said the larger issue of systemic racism in policing was long-standing and needed addressing. “Far too many Canadians feel fear and anxiety at the sight of law enforcement officers,” Trudeau said. “Over the past weeks, we’ve seen a large number of Canadians suddenly awaken to the fact that the discrimination that is a lived reality for far too many of our fellow citizens is something that needs to end.”

Change, he said, needed to start immediately but would not happen overnight. In Ottawa, demonstrators planned to march from Parliament Hill through Ottawa’s streets in an event organized by No Peace Until Justice, formed by a young black woman. The goal was to bring together black activists and organizations and allies to stand in solidarity against police brutality and societal racism. Organizers asked police to stay away and said they had not invited Mayor Jim Watson, who had said he would attend. The group also said it opposed all live-streaming and video or photos to protect the identity and safety of those attending. For their part, Ottawa police said public safety was a shared responsibility. “You have a right to be heard,” the police service said on Thursday. “We will support that right by ensuring your safety.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS People take part in a anti-racism rally in Ottawa, on Friday.