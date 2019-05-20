Chris Young . The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pictured on a screen as members of the audience take photos of his armchair discussion at the Collision and Web Summit in Toronto, Mon. May 20.

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says immigration is a significant reason why Canada’s technology sector has been thriving.

The prime minister was the first keynote speaker at a technology conference in Toronto.

This is the first time the event, called Collision, is being held in Canada and organizers are calling it North America’s fastest growing technology conference.

