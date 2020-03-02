Trudeau Calls On Indigenous Groups For Input On Canada's Climate Policy

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS Justin Trudeau speaks at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on March 2, 2020.

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on industries, citizens, and Indigenous groups to help shape the future of Canada’s climate policy.

Speaking at a major mining conference in Toronto, Trudeau says the government will soon launch a formal initiative to see input from a range of groups on how Canada will get to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“In the coming year, we want to hear from you on how Canada should innovate and transform our economy to keep good jobs here and create new ones,” said Trudeau.

He says a clear way forward is crucial for both the planet and for business to provide certainty and adapt to the changing reality.

Taking carbon pollution out of the environment, and the economy, will be crucial for Canada’s prosperity, he said.