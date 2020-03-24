Trudeau, Trump In Sharp Contrast Amid Fight Against Coronavirus

CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump are shown in a composite image of photos from The Canadian Press.

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump may be focused on restarting the American economy, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government’s objective is to keep people alive and healthy. In his daily national address, from outside of his home where he remains in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, contracted COVID-19, the Canadian leader suggested the two neighbouring countries are charting different courses. “We are continuing, in Canada, to base our decisions and our recommendations and our guidelines to Canadians on science,” Trudeau said. “Our priority is keeping Canadians alive and healthy and that is what we will continue to focus on in Canada.” Watch: Trudeau gives sharp warning about social distancing

Trudeau’s words rang in sharp contrast to Trump, who earlier this week tweeted he was giving social-distancing and self-isolation measures, which have shut down businesses across the country, 15 days to work before re-evaluating their impact. “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!,” the president said Sunday. Many experts have called on political leaders to increase testing, tracing and isolation as means of curbing the spread of COVID-19. A Yale University professor suggested in the New York Times, however, that after two weeks of isolation, those who are sick should remain at home while those who have developed no symptoms should be allowed to return back to work. In an op-ed published Friday, David L. Katz suggested public health efforts should focus on the most vulnerable while other Americans catch and recover from mostly mild infections of the virus. Trump: ‘Our country wasn’t built to be shut down’ During a press conference on Monday evening, Trump predicted the “hardship” would “end soon.” “Normal life will return,” he said. “Our country wasn’t built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down.” Public health officials will use data from across the U.S. to recommend ways that local economies could cautiously resume their activities “at an appropriate time,” Trump said, reading from prepared remarks. Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters Monday that Americans were on day eight of the president’s 15-days to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. At the end of next week, Trump said he would make a decision on “which way we want to go, where we want to go, the timing.” “We’re referring to the timing of the opening — essentially, the opening of our country, because we have it pretty well shut down in order to get rid of this invisible enemy,” he said. It will be “a lot sooner,” Trump said, “than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. A lot sooner.”