The Canadian Press Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland with Steve Verheul, Canada's chief negotiator for NAFTA in Ottawa on May 28, 2019.

OTTAWA — Canada has fired the starting gun on the race to ratify the new North American free-trade pact — but the United States is setting the pace.

When it comes to approving the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa intends to align itself “very much” with the time frame of the U.S. Congress, an institution that finds itself riven by partisan rancour, thanks in large part to Donald Trump’s divisive style of leadership.

And with fewer than 20 possible sitting days left in the parliamentary calendar before the House of Commons rises for the summer, it remains an open question whether the agreement will be ratified in Ottawa before voters go the polls in October.

“We’re looking forward to having great conversations as we move forward with the ratification process,” Trudeau said Tuesday before his weekly cabinet meeting.

“We’re going to be aligning ourselves very much with the pace of the American administration ... the deal, as it is, is a good deal for Canadians, it’s a great deal for people across the country, and we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Watch: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland defends new NAFTA deal. Story continues below.