Trudeau Ducks Questions On Trump’s Plan To Halt WHO Funding Amid Pandemic

CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump are shown in a composite image of photos from The Canadian Press.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused Wednesday to join the escalating global debate about the World Health Organization’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, insisting Canada remains focused on working with experts around the world to combat the pandemic. Trudeau repeatedly batted back questions about Donald Trump’s plan to halt funding to the UN agency and review what the U.S. president says was a failure to properly assess the threat posed by the novel coronavirus back in January. “My priority and the priority of our government right now is to do everything we can to protect Canadians and ensure the health and safety of people right across the country,” the prime minister said during his daily briefing outside his Rideau Cottage residence. “That means working with experts here in Canada and around the world, and we will continue to do that important work for Canadians.” Watch: Trump says U.S. will halt WHO funding

In the U.S., which has been hit hardest by COVID-19 and is the WHO’s single largest financial supporter, Trump is accusing the UN agency of botching its initial response to the outbreak and covering up the extent of the threat as it emerged from China. Pending the results of a review, Trump says, the U.S. will halt funding for the WHO, which depends on the country for nearly a quarter of its annual global assessments, along with hundreds of millions more in voluntary contributions that fluctuate from year to year. Canada’s annual support, by contrast, is in the “tens of millions,” Trudeau said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, last week urged the world to resist the temptation to politicize the pandemic. He defended his organization’s work at a news conference Wednesday in Geneva. “When we are divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us,” Tedros said, expressing “regret” at Trump’s decision. “No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn. But for now, our focus — my focus — is on stopping this virus and saving lives.”