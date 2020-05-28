Trudeau Trumpets Global Teamwork On COVID-19 Crisis At Key UN Meeting

CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown in a screengrab of a United Nations webcast on May 28, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a united call for global co-operation at a major United Nations meeting Thursday aimed at mitigating the devastating social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tacitly endorsed Canada's ability to convene larger groups of countries to serve the greater international good — a key plank in Canada's platform for a temporary seat on the Security Council. The COVID-19 conference came as Canada is competing for one of two non-permanent seats on the Security Council next month against Norway and Ireland. Canada is running on a platform of trying to help rebuild the post-pandemic world, and Trudeau said Thursday's video conference of more than 50 heads of state and government was an example.

Trudeau said the conference was the result of ongoing work with his conference co-host, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, to mitigate the effects of climate change. “Canada has a long tradition of convening, of gathering people together to deal with larger issues and this is certainly a role we hope to play on the UN Security Council,” Trudeau said. “We demonstrated (that) today on an issue we’ve been working on over the past five years in terms of development, financing and improving economic flows to countries in need. This is something that we can gather critical masses of consensus around the world.” Trudeau said Canada, potentially as one of 10 rotating non-permanent members of the council, could help find common ground with its five veto-wielding permanent members who have been deadlocked for years on many issues, notably the carnage in Syria. “I, of course, agree with the prime minister. I have never seen the council work being paralyzed by elected members,” Guterres said. Trudeau, Guterres and Holness began the hours-long videoconference by affirming support for the international institutions that need to lead the recovery.