Andrew Vaughan/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a funding announcement as he visits Common Good Solutions in Halifax on March 3, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knows people are impatient for a resolution to tensions involving a disputed natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia, but time is needed to respect the traditions of the Wet’suwet’en people. Speaking to reporters in Halifax Tuesday, Trudeau acknowledged the opposition of some Wet’suwet’en leaders to the Coastal GasLink pipeline has led to difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks. He said his government has been focused on trying to find a solution, but added that current tensions stem from Canada’s dark history of mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples in Canada. Watch: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, officials reach agreement

“We know that centuries of marginalization, of oppressive, broken government policies have created a situation that is untenable,” Trudeau said. “It is not an easy process. It is a process we are all impatient with that needs to move forward, but we need to remain positive because the only path forward for our country is for all of us to work together and that is what we’re going to stay focused on doing.” Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and senior federal and B.C. cabinet ministers reached a proposed agreement over the weekend, but details are not being released until the Wet’suwet’en people are consulted through their traditional feast protocol, which could take up to two weeks. Trudeau says his government is respecting this process, and will not discuss details of the agreement until the Wet’suwet’en “have an opportunity to share it and discuss it internally,” he said. But the prime minister also sidestepped a question about how the deal will affect the pipeline project. All parties have made it clear the agreement touches only land and title rights generally. The liquefied natural gas pipeline itself remains in dispute.