Trudeau's Still Got A Lead With Young Voters: Poll

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a victory rally in Ottawa on Oct. 20, 2015 after winning the federal election.

The SNC-Lavalin affair appears not to be a focus for young voters heading into the federal election, experts say.

Instead, to get the vote of Canadians 18 to 34 years old, politicians need to focus on two key issues: climate change and affordability.

“SNC doesn’t really matter to the young Canadians we’ve spoken to,” said Aaron Mryan, director of Future Majority, a non-partisan organization that aims to unite the voices of youth across Canada and change the political landscape.

They’ve talked to thousands of youth across the country about what they care about — and it’s not “politicking back and forth.”

“It’s issues like how are they going to pay for rent if they have a gig job that doesn’t have benefits. If they don’t want to live in a city, how are they going to find a job in their community that has a career trajectory?” Mryan said.

“And what are we going to do about the climate crisis? How is it going to affect Canada?”