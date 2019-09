POLITICS

Don't Let Trudeau's Blackface, Brownface Photos Distract You From Systemic Racism In Canada

After photos and video surfaced of Justin Trudeau in brownface and blackface makeup , the Liberal party leader apologized for his racist acts. But physician and activist Ritika Goel says if we focus our energy on classifying individuals as racist or non-racist, we are missing the bigger picture: The long history of systemic racism in Canada and the changes needed to fix it.