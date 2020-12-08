Canada Not Threatened By Trump’s ‘America First’ Order On COVID-19 Vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States will ``work with the world″ to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday, even as he signed an order aimed at putting Americans at the head of the line. In virtually the same breath, Trump delivered two diametrically opposed promises: to ensure U.S. citizens are first to reap the benefits of the country’s effort to develop vaccines, but also to ensure other countries receive them as well. “We’re working very closely with other nations, to get the vaccines out to other nations; we’re working with the world,” Trump said. With that, he signed an executive order “to ensure that American citizens have first priority to receive American vaccines,” adding that the U.S. would begin working with other countries “almost immediately.” Ironically, it was the U.K. that became the first Western country Tuesday to administer a fully tested COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical setting, doling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after British regulators approved it last week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has offered a glowing assessment of the vaccine, saying it provides rapid, strong protection after the first of two doses and works well regardless of age, weight or ethnicity. U.S.-based Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech have already reported an efficacy rate of about 95 per cent after two shots. There are also plenty more vaccines still in development, said Trump, promising they would end the pandemic. The famously spotlight-hungry president might be keen to see the fruits of his development plan — dubbed “Operation Warp Speed” — deployed promptly beyond U.S. borders. It wasn’t abundantly clear how sharp-edged Trump’s executive order would prove to be. “We must ensure that Americans have priority access to COVID-19 vaccines developed in the United States or procured by the U.S. government,” it reads. “After ensuring the ability to meet the vaccination needs of the American people, it is in the interest of the United States to facilitate international access to U.S. government COVID-19 vaccines.”

No one is safe until everybody is safe. Dr. Raywat Deonandan, a health sciences professor at the University of Ottawa

The order also requires national security officials to co-ordinate an interagency strategy for the implementation of international access to the vaccines within 30 days, provided a “sufficient supply” exists “for all Americans who choose to be vaccinated.” Dr. Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and health sciences professor at the University of Ottawa, said limiting vaccine deployment around the world would have broader consequences beyond just the pace of immunization. “No one is safe until everybody is safe,” Deonandan said in an interview. “Until the epidemic is stamped out in the darkest corners of Bangladesh, it is not over for everybody, so the argument can be made that it is not an advantageous position for anybody to be advocating for one population to get it before another.”

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images President Donald Trump hands a pen to Vice President Mike Pence after signing an executive order giving priority to Americans to receive American coronavirus vaccines during the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit.