The cartoonist picked to replace Michael de Adder at Brunswick News Inc. has decided not to work for the company. Cartoonist Greg Perry was hired to replace de Adder, who had his contract terminated after his depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump and the border crisis went viral. But after the backlash on social media Brunswick News received after letting go of de Adder, Perry said he’s decided not to work for the paper, in a statement to CBC News. “All this over a job that pays the same per month as a job at a grocery chain,” he told CBC. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

I'd like to take time to wish Greg Perry good luck. He's caught up in something which has nothing to do with him. I would like everybody to please keep that in mind. — Michael de Adder (@deAdder) July 2, 2019

Brunswick News called Perry a “reader favourite” in a statement on de Adder’s firing, and said the decision was made weeks ago. Perry confirmed this in a statement to the CBC, but said he felt uncomfortable being described that way. “I’m shook up about it because I didn’t intend to become the focal point of a social media frenzy. There was no ill to anybody, as far as from my side.” Brunswick News put out a statement shortly after Perry stepped away from the position. The company offered him their full support but said his was “unfairly maligned by the false narrative which recklessly erupted on social media in recent days.”

Brunswick News Inc. offers its full support to freelance cartoonist Greg Perry. Media statement here: pic.twitter.com/YS9gTIto5K — Telegraph-Journal (@TJProvincial) July 3, 2019

The publishing company has doubled-down on the Trump cartoon not being the reason for de Adder’s contract termination. Their initial statement cited bringing back Perry as a reason for letting de Adder go. De Adder took to Twitter on Monday to tell his side of the story. He had worked 17 years with Brunswick News, which is privately owned by one of Canada’s richest families, the Irvings. Brunswick News has a monopoly over nearly all of the newspapers in New Brunswick and has been criticized for not being critical of parent owner Irving Group of Companies and its subsidiaries. The companies — which include oil and gas, shipping and transportation — are worth an estimated $10 billion.

It got to the point where I didn't submit any Donald Trump cartoons for fear that I might be fired. — Michael de Adder (@deAdder) July 1, 2019