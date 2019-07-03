The cartoonist picked to replace Michael de Adder at Brunswick News Inc. has decided not to work for the company.
Cartoonist Greg Perry was hired to replace de Adder, who had his contract terminated after his depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump and the border crisis went viral.
But after the backlash on social media Brunswick News received after letting go of de Adder, Perry said he’s decided not to work for the paper, in a statement to CBC News.
“All this over a job that pays the same per month as a job at a grocery chain,” he told CBC. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Brunswick News called Perry a “reader favourite” in a statement on de Adder’s firing, and said the decision was made weeks ago.
Perry confirmed this in a statement to the CBC, but said he felt uncomfortable being described that way.
“I’m shook up about it because I didn’t intend to become the focal point of a social media frenzy. There was no ill to anybody, as far as from my side.”
Brunswick News put out a statement shortly after Perry stepped away from the position.
The company offered him their full support but said his was “unfairly maligned by the false narrative which recklessly erupted on social media in recent days.”
The publishing company has doubled-down on the Trump cartoon not being the reason for de Adder’s contract termination. Their initial statement cited bringing back Perry as a reason for letting de Adder go.
De Adder took to Twitter on Monday to tell his side of the story. He had worked 17 years with Brunswick News, which is privately owned by one of Canada’s richest families, the Irvings.
Brunswick News has a monopoly over nearly all of the newspapers in New Brunswick and has been criticized for not being critical of parent owner Irving Group of Companies and its subsidiaries.
The companies — which include oil and gas, shipping and transportation — are worth an estimated $10 billion.
De Adder said it wasn’t just Trump that was a taboo subject for him to approach. When he drew a cartoon slightly critical of the Premier of New Brunswick, a former Irving executive, it was “systematically axed.”
Brunswick News responsed to de Adder’s Twitter statement, maintaining that his freelance contract wasn’t ended because of the cartoon.
Perry told CBC his job offer from Brunswick News wasn’t presented as “replacing de Adder.”
After the backlash on social media, when Brunswick News used his name in their statement, Perry changed his mind about the job.
De Adder was picked up as a cartoonist for the Toronto Star, where Perry also works.