Trump To Leave Hospital, But He’s Not ‘Out Of The Woods Yet’

President Donald Trump will be released Monday evening from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, three days after he revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus, his medical team announced.

White House physician Sean Conley said during a press briefing Monday that Trump is doing well, but “he may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

“The team and I agree that all our evaluations ― and most importantly, his clinical status ― support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” Conley said.

Trump was hospitalized Friday just hours after revealing that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Though Trump’s medical team has repeatedly said he’s doing “very well,” Conley revealed Sunday that Trump’s blood oxygen levels have dropped below 95% ― an important threshold ― at least twice since contracting the virus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday that Trump’s doctors and aides had been “very concerned” a day earlier with the president’s symptoms, which have included a cough, fever, fatigue and at least two transient blood oxygen level dips since contracting the virus.

Trump’s doctors said Sunday that Trump hasn’t had a fever since Friday.

Conley on Monday refused to share key details about Trump’s condition, including the results of medical imaging performed on his lungs.

“I’m just not at liberty to discuss,” Conley told reporters.