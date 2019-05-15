Canadian Press Conrad Black, a former British-Canadian newspaper publisher, was convicted of fraud in 2007.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Conrad Black, a former newspaper publisher who has written a flattering political biography of Trump.

Black’s media empire once included the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Telegraph of London. He was convicted of fraud in 2007 and spent three and a half years in prison.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Black ``has made tremendous contributions to business, and to political and historical thought.″

In 2018 he published ``Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other.″

Trump has also pardoned Patrick Nolan, a former Republican leader of the California State Assembly. Nolan has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform since he spent more than two years in federal prison during the 1990s.